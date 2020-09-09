Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Accepting Applications

HARWICH – Monomoy Dollars for Scholars has opened applications for their Continuing Education scholarships.

The grants are eligible for those who are entering their second, third, or fourth year of college. Residents of Chatham and Harwich, along with Monomoy Regional High School, are eligible to apply.

The deadline to apply is October 15. Scholarships will be given out prior to December 15, before being applied to second semester classes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, money can be allocated to future classes if need be.

Applications submitted by those during high school can also be updated.

For more information, visit Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ website by clicking here.