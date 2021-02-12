Applications Open for Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Program

CHATHAM – Applications are now open for this year’s Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program.

High school seniors who live in Chatham or Harwich, or who will be graduating from Monomoy Regional High School, will be eligible to apply for over $100,000 in total higher education scholarships.

Applicants are not limited to college-bound students, as any higher education institution that is accredited by either the federal or state level will be accepted.

The deadline to apply is April 1 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ website by clicking here.