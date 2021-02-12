You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Applications Open for Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Program

Applications Open for Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Program

February 12, 2021

CHATHAM – Applications are now open for this year’s Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program.

High school seniors who live in Chatham or Harwich, or who will be graduating from Monomoy Regional High School, will be eligible to apply for over $100,000 in total higher education scholarships.

Applicants are not limited to college-bound students, as any higher education institution that is accredited by either the federal or state level will be accepted.

The deadline to apply is April 1 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit Monomoy Dollars for Scholars’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 