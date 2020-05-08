Attorney General Looks to Strengthen Paycheck Protection Program

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that she is leading a coalition of 24 state attorneys general in calling for changes to the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure that funds are distributed more evenly to small businesses.

In a letter to Congressional leadership, the coalition of attorneys general expressed concerns that the program suffered from a lack of transparency and functionality that led to funds being distributed in a manner that benefited larger companies.

As a result, the coalition argued that both the first and second rounds of funding from the program have left many small businesses across the country under-served.

“We’ve been listening to small businesses all across Massachusetts who have called our office with problems they’ve encountered in trying to secure loans from this program,” said Healey.

“Congress must take action to ensure that this money gets in the hands of our most vulnerable businesses and hardest hit workers.”

Healey and the coalition are calling for Congress to adopt the following measures before they allocate additional PPP funding:

Increasing Fair Access Funding for Small Businesses

Ensuring Equitable Distribution

Better Communication and Transparency

More Flexibility and Technical Support

Joining the coalition are attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington State, and Wisconsin.

For more information on Healey and the coalition, click here.