State Attorney General’s Office Moves to Remote Work Amid COVID-19

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey announced last week that in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic her office is shifting to remote work where possible as a precaution.

Currently the office is not aware of any employees who have tested positive for the virus.

“In light of concerns around the Coronavirus outbreak, our office will begin to work remotely to protect our employees, their families, and those we interact with on a daily basis,” said Healey.

Attorneys will continue to appear in court as necessary, contingent on the status of the courts.