Attorney General Says Smoking and Vaping Pose Increased COVID-19 Risks

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey and Massachusetts General Hospital issued an advisory warning about the potential increased dangers and risks associated with smoking and vaping for young people and adults during the coronavirus outbreak.

Medical professionals, educators, and parent and advocacy groups were warned by Healey and the hospital that smoking or vaping places people into a higher-risk category, and could make COVID-19 infections worse, as well as increasing the spread of the virus.

“The threat of COVID-19 further highlights the dangers that e-cigarettes pose, especially to our young people,” said Healey in a statement.

“Combating the youth vaping crisis has never been more important, and we want the public to understand the heightened risks associated with smoking and vaping during this pandemic.”

According to Healey and MGH, studies show that if a person who smokes catches COVID-19, they are more likely to develop a severe case of the virus than those with no history of smoking.

The advisory from Healey and MGH urges those who vape or smoke to make efforts to quit, and warns against sharing smoking or vaping products, especially during the crisis.