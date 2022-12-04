Authorities Identify Pilot Killed In Falmouth Plane Crash

BOSTON (AP) — Police have identified a pilot who was killed Friday when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts State Police say 83-year-old Carl Willis was flying the single-engine plane when it crashed in a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark.

The pilot’s wife was a passenger in the plane and suffered serious injuries.

The Boston Globe reports the couple live in Falmouth and were returning home from a day trip. The cause of the crash is being investigated by federal aviation officials.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.