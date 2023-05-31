Avangrid to Hold More Meetings on Local Wind Projects

BARNSTABLE – Additional public meetings on Avangrid’s offshore wind projects that call for construction in Barnstable are set to be held in June.

Plans for Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind feature turbines being built 20 to 25 miles off of Martha’s Vineyard’s southern shores. A total of 700,000 Massachusetts homes are projected to be powered by the Commonwealth Wind, while Park City Wind would provide energy to residents in Connecticut.

The two projects each require cables to be run underneath parking lots for Barnstable beaches; Centerville’s Craigville Beach would be impacted by Park City Wind, while construction at Dowses Beach in Osterville is required for Commonwealth Wind.

In-person and virtual options will be made available for these sessions, which allow residents to learn more about the projects.

The Park City Wind event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Centerville Library.

The meeting on Commonwealth Wind will take place exclusively on Zoom on Thursday, June 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.

