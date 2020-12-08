Baker Announces Expanded COVID-19 Testing

HYANNIS – As the state sees rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations post-Thanksgiving holiday, Governor Charlie Baker has announced an expansion to testing infrastructure and capacity across Massachusetts.

The expanded testing includes five new, winter-ready testing sites and improvements to existing locations that will increase statewide testing capabilities to 110,000 COVID-19 tests per week, a 50 percent increase for state-financed and organized testing sites, said the Baker-Polito Administration.

In Barnstable County, expanded testing will come in the form of two new testing sites, including a drive-through site in Falmouth created with $550,000 in state funds.

Across Massachusetts, there are more than 350 testing locations available to the public in total.

With respect to vaccine distribution, Baker said that the state is waiting on federal approval.

“Once this happens, Massachusetts will be prepared to start distributing available first doses,” said Baker.

Baker said that the state is expecting to receive 300,000 first doses by the end of December.

“Those doses will be prioritized to front-line healthcare workers first and then to long-term care facilities.”

Baker said that more information on the state’s vaccine distribution process will be made available on Wednesday, December 9.

Baker stressed the importance of abiding by state safety guidelines even as vaccine development continues, urging residents to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hand hygiene.

He also highlighted the importance of limiting travel and private gatherings over the holiday season in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you’re going to be with people you don’t live with, and if you’re going to be in situations and environments where masks are not already required, you need to put on a mask and keep your distance. And if possible, just avoid those situations and circumstances altogether, because they are exactly what drives a big piece of this spread,” said Baker.