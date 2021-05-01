Baker Announces Over $70 Million for Summer Learning Initiatives

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced over $70 million in state funding will support K-12 students who were impacted academically during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s been a long and challenging year for teachers, administrators, parents and students. Kids of all ages across the country and here in the Commonwealth have felt the impacts of dealing with a completely new way of learning,” said Baker.

The governor said said that the extensive safety guidance, more than a billion in COVID-related state and federal funding, mobile testing, and pooled testing initiatives that will be funded through the summer season have all played important roles in keeping the spread of the virus down and helping schools return to in-person.

With these efforts, the governor said that the state’s goal of getting all K-12 students back in school fully in person by May 17 is still on track.

Baker said that efforts are also being made by the state and school districts across the region to assist students over the summer deal with developmental loss that they might have experienced due to the pandemic.

“While we obviously can’t make up for all the days that have been lost or the classroom celebrations that have been missed, we can make up for some of the missed learning opportunities some students may have experienced over this past year,” said Baker.

He said that studies continue to show that some students did miss out on math and reading skills during the pandemic, and in response the state will commit more than $70 million in funding for school districts to offer summer learning and recreational programs.

All grade levels will be able to take part in the acceleration academies and other programs to be offered at schools, community organizations, community colleges and recreation sites, according to Baker.

Baker also announced $25 million in state grants to set up the acceleration academies, which he said will also allow kids to socialize over the summer after months spent in reduced classroom cohorts or isolation.