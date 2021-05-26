Baker Filing Legislation to Extend Certain COVID Orders

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that he will file legislation to extend certain emergency measures set to expire June 15 when the Commonwealth officially ends the state of emergency.

Temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outdoor dining and billing protections for COVID-19 patients are all executive orders that would be extended by the legislation.

The order allowing public bodies to meet remotely would be extended to September 1, and would allow time to consider possible permanent changes to the open meeting law that could provide more flexibility when conducting meetings, according to Baker.

The legislation would also allow municipalities to grant extensions to the special permits for restaurants offering outdoor dining through November 29.

Without the legislation, the permits would expire 60 days after the state of emergency ends.

For those who needed medical attention due to contracting COVID, emergency and inpatient service charges in excess of costs paid by insurers would continue to be prohibited until January 1, 2022.

Baker said that extension of the measures would allow time for transition as the end of the COVID pandemic nears.

“Massachusetts is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and that progress is enabling the Commonwealth to return to normal,” said Baker in a statement.

“These temporary measures will help businesses and residents in this transition period, and I look forward to working on these and other issues in the week ahead with our partners in the Legislature.”

Baker said that the Commonwealth is nearing its goal of vaccinating four million residents against COVID-19.

On May 29, all industries in the state will be permitted to reopen at full capacity and all gathering limits will be rescinded.