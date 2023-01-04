Baker Gives Thank You Address Ahead of Inauguration

HYANNIS – Outgoing Republican Governor Charlie Baker expressed his thanks to the people of Massachusetts during an address given ahead of Thursday’s inauguration for Democrat Governor-Elect Maura Healey.

He highlighted several accomplishments his administration made during his two terms in office, including expanding broadband access and boosting housing affordability.

“We delivered major infrastructure projects long-promised but never done. We passed the first major housing reform bill in decades, so we can finally do something about the cost of owning a home. And we did it all without partisan bickering,” said Baker during the address.

He also thanked residents for their united efforts in tackling the COVID pandemic.

“It is our fervent hope that your generosity never waivers. It is truly what makes you special and is the foundation on which we will continue to build great communities and a great Commonwealth,” said Baker.

Baker became governor of Massachusetts in 2015. His next role will be President of the NCAA, starting the job in March.

Healey will be sworn in as governor Thursday, January 5. She is the first woman and open LGBTQ community member to lead the state in the role.