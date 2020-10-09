Baker: Indoor Halloween Parties a “Really Bad Idea”

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker is urging against Halloween celebrations in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea,” he said.

Baker visited Salem and outlined tips to safely celebrate Halloween, although no required mandates from the state are being passed down. Individual communities are being given the authority to make their own choices.

Still, Baker said that outdoor gatherings for Halloween are preferable, as indoor parties go against recommendations from health officials and experts.

Making goodie bags or placing candy on trays are also good ideas instead of physically passing out candy, he added, but gloves should be worn and interactions should be short if candy has to be passed out.

Similar to the case throughout the pandemic, Baker explained that hand washing should be done regularly and face coverings should be worn during trick-or-treating.

“Wear a mask; and not just a mask of Superman or Wonder Woman, a real mask,” Baker said.

Baker also recommends that families go out to trick-or-treat in as small of a group as possible.

More Halloween health tips can be found on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.