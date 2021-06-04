You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker, Lawmakers Wrangle Over Federal Pandemic Aid Funds

June 4, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate are in a full-blown spat over $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money.

Lawmakers are moving quickly to dump the money into an account they have more control over, keeping it at arm’s length from the Republican governor. Baker is crying foul, arguing that at least $100 million of the American Rescue Plan Act aid should immediately go to four communities he said were “horribly under-reimbursed” earlier in the pandemic.

Democratic leaders say a public legislative process will let all communities help determine where investments are most needed.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

