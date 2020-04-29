Baker Announces Additional Support for Nursing and Long-Term Care Facilities

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced a second round of funding of up to $130 million for nursing facilities to support COVID-19 response efforts over the coming months.

The money, which becomes available May 1, will support staffing costs, infection control and personal protective equipment.

In addition to increased financial support, the administration has implemented required testing for staff and residents of nursing facilities.

The allocation of the funding is dependent on required COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents, regular infection control audits, the public release of facility performance, and funding use.

The funding will be distributed to long-term care facilities on Cape Cod including Pleasant Bay Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Brewster, and Royal Cape Cod Nursing & Rehabilitation in Buzzards Bay, among others.

Baker said nursing home deaths account for 56 percent of those reported statewide.

The administration is also providing a second phase of increased funding of $44 million to residential congregate care service providers.

This funding builds on the $95 million for the care service providers that was announced last month.

This brings the total funding for these providers to $139 million and will support increased staffing costs, infection control and PPE.

To mitigate residential congregate care service providers’ expenses related to the COVID-19 surge, Executive Office of Health and Human Services agencies will increase the monthly reimbursement for May and June services to an additional 15 percent, in addition to the recently announced 10 percent increase.

Further support to address provider needs during the surge include mobile COVID-19 testing expansion and coordination with MEMA to provide PPE to providers.

EOHHS agencies work with 238 residential service providers throughout the Commonwealth to ensure the health and well-being of over 20,500 individuals

To learn more about the additional funding, click here.