BOSTON – Just under $20 million in aid for social services and small businesses has been allocated by the Baker-Polito administration.

Needs that have developed due to the coronavirus outbreak, along with vital operational costs, will be covered by the aid. Homelessness prevention, food pantries, and other programs will benefit from the grants, a release from the administration said.

The money was made available through the Community Development Block Grant program, which is federally funded.