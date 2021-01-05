Baker Says About 117,000 Virus Vaccines Have Been Given

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts has administered about 117,000 first doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, about 70,000 of which have gone to hospital workers directly dealing with the pandemic.

Baker said during a visit to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday that some 287,000 doses have already been shipped to Massachusetts.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, said there have been fewer than 10 allergic reactions out of about 6,000 doses administered by the organization.

Baker also said that a more virulent variant of the virus striking the United Kingdom is likely already in Massachusetts.

