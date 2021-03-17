Baker Signs Bill Extending Mail-In Voting Through June

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie signed into law Tuesday a bill that extends mail-in and early voting options through the end of June in Massachusetts.

The options were originally approved last year as part of the state’s effort to make voting easier and safer during the pandemic. The vote-by-mail provision was previously set to expire at the end of March.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate approved the bill and shipped it to the Republican’s desk.

Some Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about extending the voting options. Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin has proposed making mail-in voting permanent.

