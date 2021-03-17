You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Signs Bill Extending Mail-In Voting Through June

Baker Signs Bill Extending Mail-In Voting Through June

March 17, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie signed into law Tuesday a bill that extends mail-in and early voting options through the end of June in Massachusetts.

The options were originally approved last year as part of the state’s effort to make voting easier and safer during the pandemic. The vote-by-mail provision was previously set to expire at the end of March.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate approved the bill and shipped it to the Republican’s desk.

Some Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about extending the voting options. Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin has proposed making mail-in voting permanent.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 