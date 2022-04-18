Banking Leader Offers Insight Ahead of Women’s Business Summit

HYANNIS – A local leader in the banking field offered her professional insight ahead of the upcoming Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit.

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Chair, President and CEO Lisa Oliver will provide the opening remarks and addressed the importance of the summit.

“It gives women a focal point to be around other women in similar positions. To use that group of women as mentors, to learn good ideas, to get referrals, to share business. It’s really a great repository to support the efforts of women businesses on the Cape,” Oliver said.

In a recent Sunday Journal interview, Oliver spoke on her career, the role mentorship plays in the workplace, and what skills are critical moving forward.

When asked what message women in business need to hear, the Coop’s leader shared some advice.

“No one has to be perfect to succeed. Too often women are hard on themselves in that way and don’t move through their career journey successfully as a result,” Oliver said.

The Cape Cod Women’s Business Summit will have tracks for women in various stages of their careers such as entrepreneurs, women in business, and leadership development.

The summit will be held Tuesday, May 10, from 8am to 5pm at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis. Click here for more information on the event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter