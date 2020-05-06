You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Accepting Comments for Block Grant Changes

Barnstable Accepting Comments for Block Grant Changes

May 6, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Public comments are being accepted by the Town of Barnstable Planning and Development Department for amendments to the Community Development Block Grant 2019 Action Plan and Citizen Participation Plan.

Barnstable officials are looking to apply for money provided in the federal CARES Act that was recently passed. The town is looking for a way to provide flexibility for CDBG funding to aid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Consideration will be given to all comments received by the town by May 12. Comments can be sent to kathleen.girouard@town.barnstable.ma.us with the subject like “CDBG Comments.”

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 