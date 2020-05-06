Barnstable Accepting Comments for Block Grant Changes

BARNSTABLE – Public comments are being accepted by the Town of Barnstable Planning and Development Department for amendments to the Community Development Block Grant 2019 Action Plan and Citizen Participation Plan.

Barnstable officials are looking to apply for money provided in the federal CARES Act that was recently passed. The town is looking for a way to provide flexibility for CDBG funding to aid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Consideration will be given to all comments received by the town by May 12. Comments can be sent to kathleen.girouard@town. barnstable.ma.us with the subject like “CDBG Comments.”

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.