Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has announced two of the recipients for next month’s Annual International Human Rights Day Award Celebration.

The Rosenthal Community Champion Award will be presented to Barnstable Town Council President Matthew Levesque.

Co-founder and Curator of the Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center Barbara Burgo will receive the Cornerstone Award.

Both awards are for community members who work to support human rights.

Several Unsung Hero Awards recipients will also be acknowledged at the virtual ceremony. The honor recognizes people and groups addressing healthcare access in Barnstable County.

‘Healthcare is a Human Right’ is the ceremony’s theme this year, with a discussion highlighting health inequity issues in the region set as part of the proceedings.

The event is hosted by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission. It will also pay tribute to the late Susan Quinones, who worked as a human rights coordinator.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, December 14 from 8:30am to 10am.

The ceremony is open to the public. Registration can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter