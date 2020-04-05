Barnstable County Continues to Advise of Unemployment Benefits

BARNSTABLE-As unemployment numbers across the country grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barnstable County Department of Human Services is continuing to advise those who are out of work to apply for unemployment compensation.

Senior Project Manager for the department Vaira Harik said that industries that are vital to the region such as restaurants and hospitality have been, in many instances, completely shut down during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a result, business owners–really through no fault of their own–oftentimes have no choice but to layoff workers or drastically reduce workers’ hours,” Harik explained.

Those who are out of work due to businesses shutting down, hours being reduced, stay-at-home orders being implemented, or family members needing care can apply for unemployment benefits online.

“So in these instances, if this is impacting your job and your ability to work, you can file for Unemployment Insurance, and we urge county residents to do so,” Harik continued.

Unemployment Insurance (UI) applications from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) can be found on the web by clicking here.

If the portal for the UI application is not usable for any reason, including language or disability, the DUA can schedule a callback after a form is filled out. That form can be accessed by clicking here.

Applicants may call the DUA at 877-626-6800 as a last resort. However, online resources are highly encouraged by the county.