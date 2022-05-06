Barnstable County Enters CDC’s High-Transmission Category for COVID

HYANNIS – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Barnstable County has entered the high transmission level for COVID-19.

The change comes as COVID cases continue to climb across the northeast region.

The new level system uses indicators including both the total number of new cases as well as the number of inpatient beds being utilized for COVID patients.

In the county’s case, just over 10 COVID admissions per 100,000 over the last seven days has been reported, triggering the move to high transmission.

Under the high transmission category, residents are encouraged by the CDC to wear masks indoors when in public settings, keep up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if experiencing symptoms, and consider additional precautions for those at high risk for severe illness.

Massachusetts health officials reported that there were over 4,000 new cases yesterday with a 7-day average positivity rate above 6 percent.