Barnstable County Health Officials Stocking Up On Supplies

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien says Barnstable County is stocking up on personnel protective equipment.

“We have boxes of masks, we have real N-95’s, we have hand sanitizer, and we do have some other face respirators as well,” said O’Brien

O’Brien cited preparedness for a possible second surge as the reasoning for stocking up, and said that shortages in states that are currently experiencing the second wave could eventually effect Barnstable County.

“Right now we are looking at other parts of the country where shortages are happening in Arizona, and Florida, and that’s going to be a ripple effect here,” said O’Brien

O’Brien also said he was unsure if Barnstable County would see a bump, but that it was a possibility and the public should continue to follow social media guidelines.

“Could there be a bump absolutely.the thing we have to do is protect ourselves and wear our masks and maintain that distancing,” said O’Brien.