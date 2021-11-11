Barnstable County Opens Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinic

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials have outlined how Cape Cod families can get appointments to receive the recently-approved Pfizer Pediatric COVID19 vaccine.

County officials said that a weekly clinic will be held beginning November 18 will administer children ages 5 to 11 with the vaccine at the Harborview Conference Room in the Barnstable County Complex.

The clinic will run from 2 pm to 4 pm every Thursday. Adolescent and adult clinics will continue from 10 am to 2 pm the same day, excluding Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.

The full statement from the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment can be found below: