Barnstable County Opens Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinic

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials have outlined how Cape Cod families can get appointments to receive the recently-approved Pfizer Pediatric COVID19 vaccine.
County officials said that a weekly clinic will be held beginning November 18 will administer children ages 5 to 11 with the vaccine at the Harborview Conference Room in the Barnstable County Complex.
The clinic will run from 2 pm to 4 pm every Thursday. Adolescent and adult clinics will continue from 10 am to 2 pm the same day, excluding Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.
The full statement from the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment can be found below:
Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment opened registration for its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which will occur every Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm beginning November 18, at the Harborview Conference Room. The Harborview Conference room is located in the Barnstable County Complex at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village.
The pediatric clinic for children ages 5 through 11 will follow the adult/adolescent clinic from 10 am to 2 pm every Thursday (excluding Veteran’s Day on Thursday, November 11, and Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25). Barnstable County is now offering all three vaccines: Pfizer (2 dose series for children ages 5-11; 2 dose series for adolescents and adults ages 12+), Moderna (2 dose series for adults 18+), and J & J (1 dose for adults 18+). Booster shots are available for eligible candidates as well.
Barnstable County is also working with schools throughout the region to organize COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students.
Anyone can register online for Barnstable County’s clinics at www.barnstablecountyhealth.org. participants are encouraged to register in advance due to high interest. The November 18th clinic will be the last this month; however, clinics for both adults and the pediatric vaccine will be held every Thursday throughout December.
Identification and insurance are not required for vaccination. Other vaccination locations can be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/