Barnstable County Receives Funding for Emergency Food and Shelter

May 7, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County has been given funding by the federal government to aid emergency food and shelter operations.

The government’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program announced that over $220,000 of funding will be given to the county. That money will be distributed to nonprofits across the area who offer these food and shelter services.

Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit to receive funding, along with an accounting system and the ability to conduct an annual audit. They also must practice non-discrimination and have a board of directors comprised of volunteers.

For more information, contact Catherine Driscoll with the EFSP Local Board by May 19. Applicants can email churcheshoh@comcast.net or call 508-432-1312.

