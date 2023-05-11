Barnstable County Supports EPA Findings Opposing Joint Base Gun Range

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Barnstable County officials are supporting the draft determination from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would deny federal funding to a proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

The EPA report indicates the project could be a hazard to public health, as it could contaminate the region’s sole source aquifer.

“Groundwater in the area of Joint Base Cape Cod provides approximately 3 million gallons of drinking water per day to 12 Community public water supply systems in the towns of Sandwich, Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and also the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe,” said Bethany Traverse, Health Communications Coordinator for the county.

While army officials said the range would only utilize copper bullets, chemicals from propellant and other components can add up over years and lead to contamination and health impacts, according to county officials.

“Because of our glacial origins, our soils are composed of highly permeable materials—sand and gravel—which makes the aquifer very susceptible to contamination,” said Traverse.

Army officials at the base previously stated that a range on-site would cut down on transportation costs to off–Cape facilities for required machine gun training.

The EPA is accepting comments on the proposed draft for 60 days, with a public hearing scheduled for May 24 at 7 pm at the Sandwich Center for Active Living.

“Cape Cod’s Sole Source Aquifer is a public health resource that must be protected,” said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash in the EPA report disclosed late last month.

“We have studied the proposed machine gun range very carefully because EPA recognizes the need for our armed forces to maintain readiness and provide training to service members. However, the risk of irreparable damage to the only drinking water source on Cape Cod is too significant.”

