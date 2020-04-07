Barnstable County Towns Receive $200,000 in State Pandemic Funding

BARNSTABLE – A total of $200,000 has been allocated to the towns in Barnstable County by the state in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency funds will be used to ensure that proper staffing, contact tracing, protective equipment, and other health-related resources are readily available within the county.

In a statement, the county said the money is vital in allowing the towns to react to the fluid situation in a timely manner.

A breakdown of how much money was provided to each town, according to the county, can be found here: