Barnstable County Towns Receive $200,000 in State Pandemic Funding

April 7, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A total of $200,000 has been allocated to the towns in Barnstable County by the state in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency funds will be used to ensure that proper staffing, contact tracing, protective equipment, and other health-related resources are readily available within the county.

In a statement, the county said the money is vital in allowing the towns to react to the fluid situation in a timely manner.

A breakdown of how much money was provided to each town, according to the county, can be found here:

Barnstable $34,022
Bourne $10,960
Brewster $9,338
Chatham $16,798
Dennis $16,456
Eastham $6,776
Falmouth $28,128
Harwich $12,982
Mashpee $12,782
Orleans $9,680
Provincetown $7,004
Sandwich $9,794
Truro $5,238
Wellfleet $5,750
Yarmouth $14,292
Total $200,000

 

