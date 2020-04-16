Barnstable Public Schools Cancels April Vacation and Continues Remote Learning

HYANNIS – The Cape’s largest school district is cancelling April vacation and will continue their remote learning plan through next week.

The Barnstable School Committee voted to cancel vacation week, based on a phone survey of more than 1,600 households and 452 staff members.

According to Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown, of those responding, more than 75 percent of staff members and families preferred to continue teaching and learning through next week.

With Monday a holiday, students will be expected to continue to participate in the BPS Remote Learning Plan Tuesday through Friday.

The school committee is expected to revisit the rest of the 2019-2020 school calendar at their May 6 meeting.

The last day of school, either in-person or remotely, is expected to be June 18, which will represent the required 180 days of instruction.