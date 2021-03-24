Barnstable Public Schools Shifting to Remote Learning

BARNSTABLE – All schools in the Barnstable Public School District (BPS) will shift to a remote learning format on Thursday and Friday, March 25 and 26, due to a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases within the town.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown said that local data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released on March 18 showed that the town had the highest average daily rate of cases and highest percent positivity rate among towns in Massachusetts.

She also said that 45 virus cases were reported across all nine BPS schools last week, while Monday and Tuesday of the current week have seen 28 cases so far.

A total of 260 staff members and students are in quarantine as close contacts, while 60 staff members and students are in isolation with COVID-19, according to Mayo-Brown.

As a result of the data trends, district physician Dr. Katie Rudman recommended that BPS schools pivot to a remote learning.

“Our goal remains to provide in-person learning, and we will continue to review our public health metrics over the coming days,” Mayo-Brown said in a statement.

“This weekend, we will consult with Dr. Rudman to determine if we can reopen for in-person learning on Monday, March 29.”

She added that parents and guardians should check their email inboxes on Sunday afternoon for an update from the school on the status of reopening on Monday.

Mayo-Brown stressed the importance of maintaining health and safety protocols, including masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene, even as vaccination and reopening efforts continue across the state.