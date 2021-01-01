Barnstable Public Schools to Go Remote After Holiday Break

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown announced that when school returns to session on Monday, January 4, it will be in a remote format.

Students in the system will be attending remote classes for the first week after winter break, similar to the plan that was used following Thanksgiving.

The superintendent explained in a letter that this is being done as a way to keep students, staff members, and the school community safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. School officials reviewed public health data before reaching this decision.

Regular in-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 11. In the meantime, in-person learning will be available for students in the NECC, ILC, ECELC, and Transitions/Foundations programs on January 7 and January 8.

Mayo-Brown added that more details on those programs will be provided in the coming days.