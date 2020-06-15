Barnstable Schools Waiting on State for Reopening Guidance

HYANNIS – The head of Cape Cod’s largest school district said that they have not made any decisions yet on the reopening of school buildings in the fall.

In a statement issued to families last week, Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said that their decision to reopen will rely on medicine, science and guidance from the Commissioner of Education and the Governor’s Office.

“Our first and foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said Mayo-Brown.

“We have launched a number of planning committees who are engaged in scenario planning as we await further guidance from state officials. You have my commitment that as plans are developed we will communicate with and collect feedback from our stakeholders.”

The school district is planning on adding to its summer learning opportunities.

They will range from self-paced engagement in remote learning plans designed for the summer to more direct support provided by staff remotely.

“While the opportunities are not mandatory, we encourage all students to remain engaged in learning throughout the summer months to address learning loss that may have occurred from school closure,” said Mayo-Brown.

New student registration for the school district is also going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, go to Barnstable.k12.ma.us.