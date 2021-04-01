Barnstable School District Expects Return to In-Person Monday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown said that amid falling BPS COVID case numbers, she hopes to see a return to in-person learning beginning next week.

In a statement released Thursday, Mayo-Brown said that she would be in contact with the Barnstable School Physician Dr. Katie Rudman and Director of Health Services Tom McKean in making an instructional model for a Monday, April 5 return.

She said that parents and guardians of students will likely receive further communication Friday morning on the state of the return, after officials have reviewed COVID health data for the community.

Mayo-Brown also unveiled the next steps for the district, assuming it returns to in-person on Monday.

Beginning April 5, all K-3 schools would provide 5 days of in-person learning per week, meaning students would attend Wednesday, April 7—the day of the week formerly reserved for remote learning district-wide.

For Barnstable United Elementary School, Mayo-Brown has requested a waiver that would delay the return to five days of in-person learning for students until April 26, pushing back educational goals set by state Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley to have all elementary schools back to in-person learning by April 5.

The district initially shifted to remote-learning amid the Town of Barnstable experiencing its highest average new COVID daily cases and positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.