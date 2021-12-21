Barnstable Schools Narrow Superintendent Search Down to Four

BARNSTABLE – The search for the next superintendent of the Barnstable Public School District is now down to four.

The Barnstable School Committee and Superintendent Search Subcommittee recently announced that 19 applications for the job were received. Out of that group, the list of seven semifinalists was eventually trimmed down to four finalists.

Franklin Public Schools Superintendent Sara Ahern, Monomoy Regional Schools Superintendent Scott Carpenter, Brockton Public Schools Chief Academic Officer June Saba-Maguire, and Superintendent for the Mill River School District in Vermont David Younce have been named as the finalists for the post.

The next superintendent in Barnstable will be taking over for Meg Mayo-Brown, who announced back in June that she will not be seeking to renew her contract at the end of the current school year. Final interviews will begin next month with the School Committee.

More information on the finalists can be found on the Barnstable Public School District website.