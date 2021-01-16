Barnstable Schools to Return to In-Person Learning

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown recently announced that schools will be returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers around the new year, the school system went remote in order to allow for a 14 day period of possible quarantines following the holiday.

May-Brown said that the strategy was also used post-Thanksgiving, and that the number of cases in the district are declining even though community spread of the virus remains high.

“In order to continue our goal of in-person learning, we are dependent upon our students, families, and community following healthy protocols – avoiding gatherings, washing hands frequently, staying six feet apart, wearing a mask, staying home when ill, and following the travel advisory for Massachusetts,” said Mayo-Brown in a statement.

Mayo-Brown said that the risk of in-school transmission of the virus still remains high, and that the schools will do their part to implement and insist on their health and safety protocols during school hours.

She also said that they will continue to monitor public health data and consult with the district physician, Dr. Katie Rudman, as well as public health officials to continue to keep schools open during the ongoing pandemic.