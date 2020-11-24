Barnstable Schools Will Switch to Remote Temporarily Post-Thanksgiving

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Public School District has issued an update about the return to school after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The update comes as the Town of Barnstable’s designation moves to “red” with a 5.41 percent coronavirus-positivity rate.

Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown said that all cohorts will be shifting to remote-format learning on Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1.

On Thursday, December 3, the schools will return to in-person learning, consistent with Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education guidance.

Mayo-Brown said this change is in response to the increase of students testing positive as a result of out of school exposure as well as the amount of travel that will be occurring over the holiday.

She also said that if students or staff travel to a state designated as high-risk by Massachusetts, a return to school requires a negative PCR test, or a 14 day quarantine.