Barnstable Superintendent Calls for Mobile Virus Testing

HYANNIS – Superintendent of Barnstable Public Schools Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown has requested that the state-sponsored Mobile Testing Unit be brought to Barnstable High School on Tuesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25.

In an email released Monday, Mayo-Brown said that her decision came as the town is experiencing community coronavirus spread; she added that nearly 50 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Barnstable schools in the previous week, including 17 received by the high school.

Out of caution, Mayo-Brown said the state’s mobile testing resources are being called upon to provide the option of free testing to all asymptomatic students and school staff members.

The superintendent said that additional testing information would be sent directly to families and staff members.