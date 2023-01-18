You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Beach Road Weekend Music Festival Lineup Released

Beach Road Weekend Music Festival Lineup Released

January 18, 2023

VINEYARD HAVEN – The lineup for this summer’s Beach Road Weekend music festival has been released.

The event, which will run from August 25 through August 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning acts such as Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges.

Presale access to tickets and hotels for the festival will be available to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23.

For more information, including the full music lineup and details on the presale, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


