Better Business Bureau Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

HYANNIS – People across the nation are being warned by the Better Business Bureau about coronavirus vaccine scams.

With anticipation of vaccines building worldwide, the BBB has said that they have already found cons involving scammers pushing vaccines while impersonating elected officials or falsely representing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Health Organization.

Residents are advised to do their research when it comes to the vaccine.

Immediate calls to action via email or phone call should be ignored, and online links should always be double checked; official government websites will have a URL that ends in either “.gov” for the United States or “.ca” for Canada.

Additionally, healthcare providers should be contacted if there are any questions regarding the legitimacy of a vaccine offer.