You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Better Business Bureau Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

Better Business Bureau Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

December 16, 2020

Courtesy of the Better Business Bureau

HYANNIS – People across the nation are being warned by the Better Business Bureau about coronavirus vaccine scams.

With anticipation of vaccines building worldwide, the BBB has said that they have already found cons involving scammers pushing vaccines while impersonating elected officials or falsely representing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Health Organization.

Residents are advised to do their research when it comes to the vaccine.

Immediate calls to action via email or phone call should be ignored, and online links should always be double checked; official government websites will have a URL that ends in either “.gov” for the United States or “.ca” for Canada.

Additionally, healthcare providers should be contacted if there are any questions regarding the legitimacy of a vaccine offer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 