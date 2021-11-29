You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Pushes Shots, Not More Restrictions as Variant Spreads

Biden Pushes Shots, Not More Restrictions as Variant Spreads

November 29, 2021

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated, including booster shots, as he seeks to quell concerns over the newly identified COVID-19 variant named omicron.

But he won’t immediately push for more restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Fauci said Monday that there are as yet no cases of the variant identified in the U.S. but that it is “inevitable” that it will make its way into the country.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the new variant at the White House later Monday.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 