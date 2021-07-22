Biden Says Getting Vaccinated “Gigantically Important”

CINCINNATI (AP) – President Joe Biden expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S.

In a TV town hall Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Biden pleaded that it’s “gigantically important” for Americans to step up and get inoculated against the virus as it surges once again. Biden says the public health crisis has turned largely into a plight of the unvaccinated as the spread of the delta variant has led to a surge in infections around the country.

The president is also expressing optimism that children under 12 will be approved for vaccination in the coming months.

By Alexandra Jaffe and Aamer Madhani, Associated Press