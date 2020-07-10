Blackbeard’s Ride Set for Sunday

SAGAMORE – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride is set to take place Sunday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Disposable gloves and masks will be available for participants along with stations for sanitizing.

Participants will also be encouraged to follow the state’s social distancing guidelines.

This year there will not be a BBQ at the VFW due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As an alternative, the ride will end at Cordage Park in Plymouth and food trucks and restaurants will be open for anyone who wants to stop and purchase food.

The Massachusetts State Police will escort the riders.

Neck and face gaiters, and t-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for sale.

The event is set for Sunday, July 12 and will begin at the SouthEast Truck Center, located at 147 State Road, Sagamore Beach.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the price to register is $10 per person.

The ride will leave at 11 a.m.