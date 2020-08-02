You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk Goes Virtual

Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk Goes Virtual

August 2, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – This year’s Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will begin Sunday, August 2 and run through Sunday, August 16th.  

This year participants will be able to run, walk, or bike by themselves or in a group wherever and whenever they would like to.

This year’s fundraising goal is $26,200 which goes toward supporting the Harwich Ecumenical Council for Housing and The Children’s Center.

The first 100 people to register will receive an official Bob Murray Housing with Love Virtual Marathon t-shirt.

There will also be prizes awarded at the end of the event for the top fundraiser, fastest items, and best picture/video submitted.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


