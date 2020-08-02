Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk Goes Virtual

PROVINCETOWN – This year’s Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will begin Sunday, August 2 and run through Sunday, August 16th.

This year participants will be able to run, walk, or bike by themselves or in a group wherever and whenever they would like to.

This year’s fundraising goal is $26,200 which goes toward supporting the Harwich Ecumenical Council for Housing and The Children’s Center.

The first 100 people to register will receive an official Bob Murray Housing with Love Virtual Marathon t-shirt.

There will also be prizes awarded at the end of the event for the top fundraiser, fastest items, and best picture/video submitted.

For more information on the event, click here.