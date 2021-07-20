Boston asks Provincetown Visitors to Isolate, Get Virus Test

BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials on Tuesday urged recent visitors to Provincetown to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after a cluster of cases was linked to the popular Cape Cod tourist town.

The Boston Public Health Commission says at least 35 cases of COVID-19 in Boston have been traced to Provincetown, with the vast majority of cases involving people who were fully vaccinated.

Anyone who has traveled to Provincetown since July 1 is being asked to get tested at least five days after returning.

The travel guidance also asks recent visitors to self-isolate and avoid gatherings for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.