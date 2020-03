BOURNE – The group that represents the organizers of the Bourne 4th of July fireworks show has said that they are postponing this year’s show.

The event was set to take place on July 5th.

Bourne Firefighters IAFF Local 1717 confirmed the news on their Facebook page, saying that “with the future of the pandemic unknown, we have not set a new date.”

The group did say that they’re looking into possibly starting a new tradition, such as an annual end of summer fireworks show.