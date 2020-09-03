Bourne School Employees and Superintendent Test Negative After Possible Exposure

BOURNE – Bourne Schools Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou has announced that she and employees in the school district’s central office tested negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure with someone who tested positive recently.

Quinlan-Zhou made the announcement in a letter that was sent to school district staff on Wednesday, days after she announced the exposure and that she and staff were in quarantine until the results of the COVID-19 test.

“We are glad that the mitigation measures that we have in place such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, cleaning protocols and physical distancing have stopped the spread of contagions and kept our staff members safe,” said Quinlan-Zhou in a letter to school district staff.

“Thank you to all of you who reached out to express concern and care.”

After having been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus, the school district informed Bourne Health Agent Terri Guarino and contact tracing protocols were activated.

They also contacted the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod and provided them a list of close contacts the person may have had.

According to the school district, the person who tested positive did not enter any of the school buildings.

Seven employees have offices in the central building and additional district-wide employees regularly use the facility.

Quinlan-Zhou said that she identified herself as one of the close contacts and has already taken a PCR test.

“As many of you know, I was touring the schools as part of the planning for reopening,” Quinlan-Zhou wrote.

The central office building was closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning but re-opened on Wednesday.

District staff started their first day of professional development and reopening training on Monday.