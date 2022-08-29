Box Truck Film Screening in Chatham

CHATHAM – A local environmental group is highlighting a new film about converting a box truck into a tiny home.

The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home tells the story of transforming a U-Haul truck into a livable space using mostly reused materials.

The documentary was made by filmmaker Alex Eaves and HGTV personality Derek “Deek” Diedricksen.

Executive Director of Sustainable Practices Madhavi Venkatesan said the film underscores the importance of repurposing materials and reducing waste.

“From the perspective of learning how to live with less, the film offers a lot of guidance. It’s also very enjoyable just to watch and see the transformation that occurs with this U-Haul truck to become a living quarters,” Venkatesan said.

“The smaller home that we have, the less energy that we need. And it makes it a little easier to understand the footprints that we leave on the planet,” Venkatesan said.

She added the film was shot on site in Massachusetts and features a variety of local cameos.

The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home will screen at the Chatham Orpheum on Saturday, September 3 at 10am. Head to the Orpheum’s site for tickets.

The box truck in the film will be parked outside the Chatham Orpheum that day. Eaves and Diedricksen will be in attendance at the event.

Listen to the full Sunday Journal Interview with Madhavi Venkatesan to hear a discussion on the documentary and Sustainable Practices plans to push for additional commercial bans of single-use plastic water bottles.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter