Boys and Girls Club Holding Open House for Before and After School Programs

MASHPEE – An open house will be held Thursday evening at the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod to highlight their before and after school programs for kids in grades one through eight.

The programs will reopen on Wednesday, and the club’s summer camp model will be extended through these programs before and after classes. Registration will be done by the week through, at least, Thanksgiving.

With proof of need provided, some financial aid is available.

The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit the club’s website by clicking here.