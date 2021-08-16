Brewster to Hold Sea Camps Forum

BREWSTER – A public forum will be held on the potential acquisition of the Cape Cod Sea Camps by the Town of Brewster.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:00pm over Zoom.

Officials are looking to provide information to residents to prepare them for the Special Town Meeting in September where a vote will be held on the town acquiring one or both of the properties.

If the town does not end up acquiring the properties of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps, then they may be used for private development.

If the town takes the properties, the land could be used for conservation purposes, housing, and habitat and drinking water protection, among other possibilities.

Depending on the progress of negotiations regarding the property, financing information and tax impacts of the property could be discussed.

The town wants to acquire the properties to avoid private development, but need a significant portion of residents to agree to the proposal in order to proceed.

The town requires approval by way of both ballot and Town Meeting.

Should the parcels of land be acquired by the town, further meetings will be held for resident input on what to do with the properties.