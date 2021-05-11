Busy Hurricane Season for Mariners Predicted

HYANNIS – The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) is advising boaters across the nation that a busy hurricane season is anticipated, and that preparations should be made before storms impact the country.

The organization pointed to research suggesting that more storms will occur this hurricane season, which begins June 1 and goes through the end of November.

Reasons include the predicted lack of an El Niño. Winds from an El Niño quells the creation of storms.

More hurricanes are being predicted this season, and in turn BoatUS is turning mariners’ attention to free preparation resources that they are offering.

The organization said vessels can be damaged, sunk, or destroyed in a hurricane, and added that the best way to ensure that boats are as safe as possible from hurricanes is to take them out of the water prior to a storm.

For more information, visit BoatUS’s website by clicking here.