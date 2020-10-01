You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands See No Additional Virus Deaths

October 1, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that for an eight consecutive day, no COVID-19 deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands.

Barnstable County and Nantucket County did see 13 and 11 new confirmed cases of the virus, respectively, in the latest report. Those were a part of 708 seen across Massachusetts.

The DPH showed that Cape Cod Hospital is treating five individuals for the novel coronavirus as of their latest report, while three are being attended to at Falmouth Hospital. Across the state, the virus hospitalization rate is at 0.33%.

For more information, visit the DPH's website

